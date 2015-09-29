Words & Tunes fait sa rentrée et vous invite à prendre le large.
Embarquez pour un long courrier à destination de rythmes et mélodies, envoûtants et entêtants.
Que faire de ces souvenirs de voyage ou de ces envies d'évasion, sinon les partager en musique!
Bon voyage!
1- Roy Ayers - Mystik Voyage (Jeremy & Simbad's crosstown mix)
2- Cortex - La rue
3- Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan (Poolside rework)
4- Club cheval - From the basement to the roof (MikeQ remix)
5- Julien Lourau - Slow motion
6- Ebo Taylor - Heaven
7- Calypso Rose - underneath the mango tree
8- Modeselektor - Berlin (Feat. Miss Platnum)
9- Four80East - In the hidden garden
10- IKE- Free to fly
11- Christine and The Queens - Photos souvenirs
12- Hospitality - Going out
13- Mayra Andrade - Nha sibitchi
14- Georgia Anne Muldrow - Run away
15- Bobbi Humphrey - Chicago damn
16- Nitin Sahwney - Sunset
17- Dj Cam - Summer in Paris (feat. Anggun)
18- Kool & The Gang - Summer madness
19- Oneness of Juju - Space jungle funk
20- The Jones Girls - Nights over Egypt
21- Mr Scruff - Travelogue
22- Rome Fortune - Tropical
23- Proteje feat. Chronixx - Who knows
24- The Shaolin Afronauts - Journey through time
25- Fania Allstars – Saborsabor