Words & Tunes fait sa rentrée et vous invite à prendre le large.

Embarquez pour un long courrier à destination de rythmes et mélodies, envoûtants et entêtants.

Que faire de ces souvenirs de voyage ou de ces envies d'évasion, sinon les partager en musique!

Bon voyage!

1- Roy Ayers - Mystik Voyage (Jeremy & Simbad's crosstown mix)

2- Cortex - La rue

3- Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan (Poolside rework)

4- Club cheval - From the basement to the roof (MikeQ remix)

5- Julien Lourau - Slow motion

6- Ebo Taylor - Heaven

7- Calypso Rose - underneath the mango tree

8- Modeselektor - Berlin (Feat. Miss Platnum)

9- Four80East - In the hidden garden

10- IKE- Free to fly

11- Christine and The Queens - Photos souvenirs

12- Hospitality - Going out

13- Mayra Andrade - Nha sibitchi

14- Georgia Anne Muldrow - Run away

15- Bobbi Humphrey - Chicago damn

16- Nitin Sahwney - Sunset

17- Dj Cam - Summer in Paris (feat. Anggun)

18- Kool & The Gang - Summer madness

19- Oneness of Juju - Space jungle funk

20- The Jones Girls - Nights over Egypt

21- Mr Scruff - Travelogue

22- Rome Fortune - Tropical

23- Proteje feat. Chronixx - Who knows

24- The Shaolin Afronauts - Journey through time

25- Fania Allstars – Saborsabor