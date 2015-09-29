Podcast

Words&Tunes#6 Voyage

Words & Tunes fait sa rentrée et vous invite à prendre le large.

Embarquez pour un long courrier à destination de rythmes et mélodies, envoûtants et entêtants.

Que faire de ces souvenirs de voyage ou de ces envies d'évasion, sinon les partager en musique!

Bon voyage!

 

1- Roy Ayers - Mystik Voyage (Jeremy & Simbad's crosstown mix)

2- Cortex - La rue

3- Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan (Poolside rework)

4- Club cheval - From the basement to the roof (MikeQ remix)

5- Julien Lourau - Slow motion

6- Ebo Taylor - Heaven

7- Calypso Rose - underneath the mango tree

8- Modeselektor - Berlin (Feat. Miss Platnum)

9- Four80East - In the hidden garden

10- IKE- Free to fly

11- Christine and The Queens - Photos souvenirs

12- Hospitality - Going out

13- Mayra Andrade - Nha sibitchi

14- Georgia Anne Muldrow - Run away

15- Bobbi Humphrey - Chicago damn

16- Nitin Sahwney - Sunset

17- Dj Cam - Summer in Paris (feat. Anggun)

18- Kool & The Gang - Summer madness

19- Oneness of Juju - Space jungle funk

20- The Jones Girls - Nights over Egypt

21- Mr Scruff - Travelogue

22- Rome Fortune - Tropical

23- Proteje feat. Chronixx - Who knows

24- The Shaolin Afronauts - Journey through time

 

25- Fania Allstars – Saborsabor

A propos de l'émission :

"Words and Tunes", Des mots, des titres, une émission qui n'est rien d'autre qu'un prétexte pour explorer de multiples horizons musicaux ensemble!

 

Une émission sans étiquette musicale, mais qui chérit l'inattendu, l'intrépidité, la sincérité, les bonnes vibrations et qui se fout bien des formats.  

Chaque dernier samedi du mois à 20H, nous laisserons la musique nous parler d'un mot.

 

Pourquoi un mot? 

Parce que "simple is beautiful", rien à rajouter!  La musique se charge des définitions, elle nous dit tout! 

"Là où échouent les mots, la musique nous parle" (pour reprendre la formule d'Andersen) , nous encourage, nous interroge nous inspire, pour laisser l'indicible prendre vie.

 

Une bouffée d'OXYgène pour les oreilles et l'esprit !

 

 

 

 